Arkansas-Ole Miss star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers through the first three weeks of the season.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Stat Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 76)
Offense
Scoring: 41.7 (11th) | 19.7 (68th)
Total yards: 573.0 (2nd) | 330.7 (66th)
Passing: 380.7 (4th) | 244.3 (33rd)
Rushing: 192.3 (24th) | 86.3 (72nd)
Third downs: 55.8% (7th) | 32.6% (64th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.67 (t-51st) | 2.67 (t-51st)
Turnovers: 1 (t-3rd) | 5 (t-39th)
Defense
Scoring: 51.7 (76th) | 27.0 (t-33rd)
Total yards: 641.3 (76th) | 411.0 (t-43rd)
Passing: 338.0 (73rd) | 255.3 (45th)
Rushing: 303.3 (76th) | 155.7 (42nd)
Third downs: 64.3% (76th) | 34.6% (25th)
Sacks/game: 1.33 (t-57th) | 2.33 (t-34th)
Turnovers forced: 3 (t-55th) | 6 (t-23rd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Ole Miss
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Matt Corral (6.0)
|
QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)
|
RB Jerrion Ealy
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Kenny Yeboah
|
TE Hudson Henry
|
SLOT Elijah Moore (5.8)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Jonathan Mingo (5.9)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Dontario Drummond (5.5)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT Nick Broeker (5.5)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Reece McIntyre (5.6)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Ben Brown (5.5)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Jeremy James (5.7)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Royce Newman (5.6)
|
RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)
|
DE Tariqious Tidsale
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
NT KD Hill (5.6)
|
DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)
|
DT Ryder Anderson (5.5)
|
DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)
|
BUCK Tavius Robinson (no stars)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Jacquez Jones
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Lakia Henry (5.9)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Daylen Gill
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Jakorey Hawkins
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Keidron Smith
|
CB Jerry Jacobs
|
SS Jaylon Jones (5.8)
|
SS Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
FS A.J. Finley (5.7)
|
BS Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Arkansas: 8
Ole Miss: 6
Tied: 8
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)
Overall: 64.9 | 67.7
Offense: 76.2 | 62.1
Passing: 86.6 | 75.9
Rushing: 78.4 | 55.8
Receiving: 81.8 | 60.8
Pass blocking: 32.1 | 61.3
Run blocking: 52.4 | 59.5
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news