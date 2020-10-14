 Arkansas Razorbacks-Ole Miss Rebels 2020 star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
football

Arkansas-Ole Miss star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the country so far in 2020.
Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the country so far in 2020. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers through the first three weeks of the season.

Stat Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 76)

Offense

Scoring: 41.7 (11th) | 19.7 (68th)

Total yards: 573.0 (2nd) | 330.7 (66th)

Passing: 380.7 (4th) | 244.3 (33rd)

Rushing: 192.3 (24th) | 86.3 (72nd)

Third downs: 55.8% (7th) | 32.6% (64th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.67 (t-51st) | 2.67 (t-51st)

Turnovers: 1 (t-3rd) | 5 (t-39th)

Defense

Scoring: 51.7 (76th) | 27.0 (t-33rd)

Total yards: 641.3 (76th) | 411.0 (t-43rd)

Passing: 338.0 (73rd) | 255.3 (45th)

Rushing: 303.3 (76th) | 155.7 (42nd)

Third downs: 64.3% (76th) | 34.6% (25th)

Sacks/game: 1.33 (t-57th) | 2.33 (t-34th)

Turnovers forced: 3 (t-55th) | 6 (t-23rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Ole Miss Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Matt Corral (6.0)

QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)

RB Jerrion Ealy

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Kenny Yeboah

TE Hudson Henry

SLOT Elijah Moore (5.8)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Jonathan Mingo (5.9)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Dontario Drummond (5.5)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT Nick Broeker (5.5)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Reece McIntyre (5.6)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Ben Brown (5.5)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Jeremy James (5.7)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Royce Newman (5.6)

RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)

DE Tariqious Tidsale

DE Eric Gregory

NT KD Hill (5.6)

DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)

DT Ryder Anderson (5.5)

DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)

BUCK Tavius Robinson (no stars)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Jacquez Jones

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Lakia Henry (5.9)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Daylen Gill

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Jakorey Hawkins

CB Montaric Brown

CB Keidron Smith

CB Jerry Jacobs

SS Jaylon Jones (5.8)

SS Jalen Catalon (5.8)

FS A.J. Finley (5.7)

BS Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Arkansas: 8

Ole Miss: 6

Tied: 8

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)

Overall: 64.9 | 67.7

Offense: 76.2 | 62.1

Passing: 86.6 | 75.9

Rushing: 78.4 | 55.8

Receiving: 81.8 | 60.8

Pass blocking: 32.1 | 61.3

Run blocking: 52.4 | 59.5

{{ article.author_name }}