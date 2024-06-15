Arkansas outfielder Hunter Grimes enters transfer portal
The Arkansas baseball team has finally fallen victim to the transfer portal, as Razorback outfielder Hunter Grimes has hit the portal, according to D1Baseball's transfer database on Friday.
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound redshirt senior, Grimes is looking for greener pastures after not seeing action during the 2024 season. Grimes did play in 19 games in 2023, and slashed .185/.368/.259 with five hits, one triple and seven RBI in that span.
Grimes is the first Razorback player to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, and his departure officially makes Arkansas the final high-major program to have a player leave using the portal since it opened on June 3. It’s unclear what his remaining eligibility looks like for his next stop.
Before becoming a Diamond Hog, Grimes was a member of the UTSA baseball program from 2018-2021 and McLennan Junior College in 2022.
For McLennan, Grimes put up a monster season with a .366 batting average and 17 homeruns to boot in 50 games. The Texas native racked up 66 RBI in 191 at-bats and walked (21 BBs) slightly less than he struckout (24 Ks).
Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have already received two transfer portal commitments over the offseason in BYU two-way prospect Kuhio Aloy and Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan.
Arkansas has also picked up multiple JUCO commitments such as Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas, New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale, Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan.
