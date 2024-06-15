The Arkansas baseball team has finally fallen victim to the transfer portal, as Razorback outfielder Hunter Grimes has hit the portal, according to D1Baseball's transfer database on Friday.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound redshirt senior, Grimes is looking for greener pastures after not seeing action during the 2024 season. Grimes did play in 19 games in 2023, and slashed .185/.368/.259 with five hits, one triple and seven RBI in that span.

Grimes is the first Razorback player to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, and his departure officially makes Arkansas the final high-major program to have a player leave using the portal since it opened on June 3. It’s unclear what his remaining eligibility looks like for his next stop.