MEMPHIS, Tenn — After allowing 14 points in the final 1:05 of regulation, the Arkansas Razorbacks almost blew the largest lead in school history (25 points) in a 55-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. After Kansas forced overtime, the two teams made it all the way to triple overtime before the Hogs were able to outlast the Jayhawks following a failed two-point try in the third overtime by Kansas. The win was the Hogs' third Liberty Bowl victory in school history and the Arkansas' second bowl win under head coach Sam Pittman. Quarterback KJ Jefferson did his part to will the Hogs to victory with 287 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 130 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jefferson's four total touchdowns were the most by a single player in a bowl game in school history. Arkansas scored 24 points in the first quarter alone, which was the highest number by a team in any quarter in Liberty Bowl history. It was also the most points scored in a single quarter of a bowl game in Arkansas program history. The defense fell apart in the second half, though, as it allowed 603 total yards, 565 of which were accounted for by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who also had six total touchdowns in the contest. Here's a recap of the Hogs' win in Memphis on Wednesday evening.

First Half:

For just the second time all season, Arkansas scored points on its opening drive thanks to a 37-yard field goal from Cam Little. The only other time the Hogs scored on their opening drive was in Week 2 against South Carolina. The Jayhawks made ease of their first drive by going 75 yards in six plays and capping it off with a 29-yard pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels to Ky Thomas to put them up 7-3. Daniels was 3 of 3 passing for 57 yards and the score on the opening drive. To make matters worse for Arkansas, starting right guard Ty'Kieast Crawford was stretchered off the field after the opening drive and true freshman E'Marion Harris had to fill in for him. The first play of the ensuing Razorback possession, running back Rocket Sanders hobbled off the field and eventually walked back to the locker room. Neither player returned to the game. The bad turned into good, though, as Jefferson found Matt Landers for a 59-yard bomb that gave the Hogs a 10-7 lead with 6:05 remaining in the opening quarter. Right after that score, Kansas botched the kickoff and Arkansas' Harper Cole recovered. The next play was a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to freshman tight end Ty Washington that made it 17-7 Arkansas. On Kansas' next possession, Daniels threw an interception right into the hands of Quincey McAdoo, who took it to the Arkansas 27-yard line. The Hogs then drove 73 yards in 11 plays and capped the drive off with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jefferson to make it 24-7 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Jayhawks turned the ball over for the third time of the game on their next possession, as Daniels threw the ball to corner Dwight McGlothern, who was downed at the Arkansas 30-yard line. The Hogs weren't able to make points out of that turnover, though. A sack from Terry Hampton forced a Kansas punt and tied the single-season program record for team sacks in a season (40) at the 8:15 mark in the second quarter. AJ Green capped off an 8-play, 78-yard drive with a 20-yard sprint into the end zone to put Arkansas up 31-7 with just over five minutes left until halftime. The Jayhawks responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Mason Fairchild. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion try, Kansas trailed 31-13 right before the break. Arkansas drove down to the Kansas 9-yard line, but Jefferson threw his fifth interception of the season to O.J. Burroughs with just 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Kansas kneeled down on the next play to send both teams to the locker room.

Second Half:

Kansas opened the half with a 3-minute drive that resulted in its third punt of the game. The Hogs took over and scored 10 plays and 80 yards later on a 2-yard carry from Rashod Dubinion that made it 38-13 with 8:43 left in the third quarter. The Jayhawks capitalized on Arkansas' third punt of the game by driving 86 yards in five plays. A 45-yard pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm and a 2-yard score by Ky Thomas highlighted the possession that made it 38-20 Arkansas. The Hogs went three-and-out once again, but the Jayhawks were only able to muster up a field goal to make it a 38-23 game with 14:07 left in the game. An offensive pass interference put Arkansas in a 3rd-and-17 situation. After gaining just 11 yards back, the Hogs had to punt from their own 40-yard line. A quick three-and-out by Kansas was followed by Arkansas' fourth straight punt. Kansas was driving, but found itself stuck in a 4th-and-5 situation in Arkansas territory. Daniels rolled right and had a receiver open, but Razorback linebacker Jackson Woodard tipped the pass and turned the Jayhawks over on downs with 3:52 left in the game. Three plays later, Landers caught a 43-yard pass from Jefferson to ice the game after the Jayhawks had already burned two timeouts. A controversial play on a reverse to Landers resulted in a 15-yard gain, but the officials ruled that Landers fumbled the ball and Kansas returned it 36 yards into Arkansas territory. The Jayhawks drove down and scored seven plays later on a 10-yard pass from Daniels to Emilien. On the ensuing kickoff, Kansas recovered an onside kick at midfield. One play later, Daniels completed a 34-yard pass to Grimm. Daniels eventually found Grimm for a 21-yard score, and he completed a pass to Lawrence Arnold on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 38-38 with 41 seconds left. Arkansas displayed questionable clock management en route to the end of regulation with a tie game.

Overtime:

The Jayhawks scored on a two yard pass from Daniels to Jared Casey on the opening possession of overtime to make it a 45-38 lead for Kansas. Dubinion punched the ball in from six yards out on Arkansas' first possession to send it to double overtime. Jefferson scampered for 20 yards to score in the second overtime. He then found Jaedon Wilson the two-point conversion to make it a 53-45 lead and break the school record (45) for most points in a bowl game. Daniels ran the ball in from two yards out, and the two-point conversion try was successful on a pass from Daniels to Casey. McAdoo was ejected on the previous play for targeting Daniels on a stop at the goal line. After Jefferson found Dubinion on the wheel route for a two-point conversion to start the third overtime, Kansas' two-point try was unsuccessful and the Hogs emerged victorious.

