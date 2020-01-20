The Arkansas Razorbacks have never signed a 5-star offensive lineman since the inception of star ratings by Rivals in 2002. That could change in the next three weeks after the Hogs hosted one of Sam Pittman's former commits, Georgia 4-star tackle Broderick Jones, this weekend.

"Me and Sam Pittman have a relationship," Jones said. "I got to talk to him. That was a good deal and I saw his wife. That's like another family to me. I feel like I'm at home down here."

Jones does have a long-standing relationship with Pittman but the Georgia native does still have official visits to Auburn and Georgia before making a "final" decision on National Signing Day, February 5.

"Coach Pittman is a great guy," Jones said. "I feel like he can be a great coach. I feel like he can get anything accomplished that he wants. I think he's gonna get the program rolling and get it on the ball. I'm waiting to see what he has in store."

The 5-star had never visited Arkansas before this weekend and the whole trip opened his eyes to what the Natural State has to offer.

"It opened my eyes like...Arkansas' not really on the map like that," Jones said. "I found out Arkansas Football is the only thing in the state. People are very crazy about Arkansas Football and it's a big state. So the atmosphere will be crazy on game day. That will be a wonderful experience."

Arkansas has just one offensive line signee for 2020 so far but the Hogs aim to sign four in the 2020 class.