Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. LSU 2024 - Offense

We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 34-10 loss to the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday.
The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at offensive grades.
Here are the grades on the offensive side of the ball from the LSU game...
(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)
Team Grades
~Overall: 62.8
~Offense: 67.0
~Passing: 70.9
~Pass blocking: 59.2
~Receiving: 69.2
~Running: 59.9
~Run blocking: 49.2
