How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs LSU

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas football's game vs the LSU Tigers in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate
Final Scouting Report - Arkansas vs. LSU

HawgBeat's final scouting report with tale of the tape, strengths, weaknesses and a prediction.

 • Jax Crall
HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs LSU game preview

The latest HawgBeat Radio episode gets you set for Arkansas' game against LSU at Razorback Stadium.

 • HawgBeat Staff
Score Predictions: Arkansas vs. LSU

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against LSU on Saturday.

 • HawgBeat Staff
Arkansas vs LSU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat has all the BetSaracen lines and staff picks for Arkansas' matchup with LSU.

 Riley McFerran

Published Oct 20, 2024
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. LSU 2024 - Offense
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 34-10 loss to the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday.

The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at offensive grades.

Here are the grades on the offensive side of the ball from the LSU game...

(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Team Grades

~Overall: 62.8

~Offense: 67.0

~Passing: 70.9

~Pass blocking: 59.2

~Receiving: 69.2

~Running: 59.9

~Run blocking: 49.2

