Arkansas football availability report - Mississippi State week

Arkansas football availability report - Mississippi State week

Arkansas football availability report - Mississippi State week (Gameday Update)

 • Riley McFerran
How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas football's game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

 • Mason Choate
Boogie Fland shows off in first action as Razorback

Boogie Fland shows off in first action as Razorback

Boogie Fland was electric in Arkansas' exhibition win over Kansas on Friday night.

 • Daniel Fair
VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.

 • Mason Choate
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Fan and media reactions from Arkansas' preseason exhibition game against Kansas.

 • Riley McFerran

Published Oct 28, 2024
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Mississippi State 2024 - Defense
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 58-25 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at defensive grades.

Here are the grades on the defensive side of the ball from the Mississippi State game...

(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Team Grades

~Overall: 90.1

~Defense: 73.5

~Run defense: 86.6

~Tackling: 51.8

~Pass rush: 64.5

~Coverage: 62.7

