Advertisement

in other news

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week (Gameday Update)

 • Riley McFerran
How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas football's game vs the Ole Miss Rebels in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate
VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas in a charity exhibition Friday thanks to a late three-pointer.

 • Mason Choate
Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

The Hogs are set to play in their second preseason charity exhibition game on Friday against TCU.

 • Riley McFerran

in other news

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week (Gameday Update)

 • Riley McFerran
How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas football's game vs the Ole Miss Rebels in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate
VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 63-31 loss to No. 19 Ole Miss on Saturday.

The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at defensive grades.

Here are the grades on the defensive side of the ball from the Ole Miss game...

(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Team Grades

~Overall: 67.2

~Defense: 56.5

~Run defense: 87.8

~Tackling: 70.0

~Pass rush: 63.0

~Coverage: 30.4

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement