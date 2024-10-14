Advertisement

in other news

Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.

 • Daniel Fair
Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

HawgBeat provides a recap, notes, stats, quotes and more from Arkansas baseball's DH exhibition vs. Oklahoma State.

 • Riley McFerran
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 1 (Game 3)

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 1 (Game 3)

HawgBeat provides details on Arkansas baseball's exhibitions against Oklahoma State.

 • Riley McFerran
Projecting Arkansas' starting five

Projecting Arkansas' starting five

HawgBeat projects what Arkansas basketball's starting five will be ahead of the start of the season.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
Arkansas 8, Oklahoma State 1: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

Arkansas 8, Oklahoma State 1: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

HawgBeat provides a recap, notes, stats, quotes and more from Arkansas baseball's first exhibition vs. Oklahoma State.

 • Mason Choate

in other news

Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.

 • Daniel Fair
Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights

HawgBeat provides a recap, notes, stats, quotes and more from Arkansas baseball's DH exhibition vs. Oklahoma State.

 • Riley McFerran
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 1 (Game 3)

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 1 (Game 3)

HawgBeat provides details on Arkansas baseball's exhibitions against Oklahoma State.

 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Arkansas picked to finish 4th in SEC, two Hogs named All-SEC
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Arkansas men's basketball team was selected to finish fourth in the SEC for the upcoming season, plus center Jonas Aidoo and guard Johnell Davis were named preseason Second Team All-SEC by a panel of SEC and national media members.

Arkansas is ranked 16th in the preseason AP poll and is coming off a disappointing 16-17 (6-12 SEC) season under former head coach Eric Musselman in which it missed the NCAA Tournament.

First-year head coach John Calipari's roster features 13 newcomers — six freshmen and seven transfers. The preseason No. 4 selection is one spot lower than last year, when Arkansas was selected to finish third in the SEC.

Aidoo was voted to the second team after transferring in over the offseason from Tennessee, where he averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists a season ago. Aidoo was named AP First Team All-SEC and was voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team after finishing third in the league in blocks (66).

Davis also earned Second-Team preseason honors after joining the Razorbacks from Florida Atlantic, where he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season on 48.3% field goal and 41.4% three point shooting.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound graduate senior started all 34 games and scored double digits 31 times, including 35 against Arizona. Davis was a key component of FAU's Final Four run during the 2022-23 season, as he was the first player in history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in an NCAA Tournament game since steals became an official stat in 1986.

Aidoo and Davis are the 14th and 15th Razorbacks to be named preseason All-SEC, joining Todd Day (1991-92), Scotty Thurman (1993-94 and 1994-95), Corliss Williamson (1993-94 and 1994-95), Joe Johnson (2000-01), Ronnie Brewer (2005-06), Patrick Beverley (2007-080), BJ Young (2012-13), Bobby Portis (2014-15), Moses Kingsley (2016-17) Daniel Gafford (2018-19), Nick Smith Jr. (2022-23), Trevon Brazile (2023-24) and Davonte Davis (2023-24).

The Hogs will face No. 1 Kansas in a home charity exhibition Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas' next exhibition will be a charity game vs TCU on Friday, Nov. 1 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Arkansas' season will officially begin on Wednesday, Nov. 6, when Lipscomb comes to town. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena and it will air on SEC Network+.

Full SEC preseason honors:

First Team Preseason All-SEC

Mark Sears - Alabama

Johni Broome - Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida

Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

Grant Nelson - Alabama

Jonas Aidoo - Arkansas

Johnell Davis - Arkansas

Matthew Murrell - Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

Chad Baker-Mazara - Auburn

Alex Condon - Florida

Jaxson Robinson - Kentucky

Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina

Tramon Mark - Texas

SEC Preseason Player of the Year

Mark Sears - Alabama

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Alabama

2. Auburn

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Texas

8. Kentucky

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. South Carolina

12. Georgia

13. Missouri

14. LSU

15. Oklahoma

16. Vanderbilt

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement