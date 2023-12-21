A native of Bryant, Ledbetter confirmed to HawgBeat that he will be a walk-on for head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

After spending two seasons with head coach Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas baseball team, right-handed pitcher Austin Ledbetter announced he is moving on from baseball to join the Arkansas football team as a quarterback.

"After much prayer, thought and conversation with my family, I have decided to put my career in baseball behind me," Ledbetter said in a statement. "After talking with Coach Pittman and Coach Petrino, I have decided to pursue a football career at the University of Arkansas. I am super grateful for this opportunity and ready to get to work. Once a Hog, still a Hog!"

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder spent two seasons with the Diamond Hogs and posted a 5.45 ERA across 39.2 innings pitched. He struck out 31 and walked 14 batters across 21 total appearances.

Prior to arriving at Arkansas, Ledbetter became one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Arkansas high school football history. He won three straight 7A state championships with the Hornets, including his senior season, when he threw for 3,086 yards with 41 touchdowns and 5 interceptions to win the 2020 Landers Award.

Ledbetter is set to join Jonesboro native Rykar Acebo in the walk-on quarterback room, while the Razorbacks will also have scholarship quarterbacks in Taylen Green, Jacolby Criswell, Malachi Singleton and KJ Jackson in 2024.