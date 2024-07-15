Arkansas junior left-handed pitcher Mason Molina was drafted 215th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday.

Molina is the third Arkansas player to be drafted so far, as he joins Hagen Smith (5th overall to White Sox) and Peyton Stovall (117th to Reds).

As a transfer from Texas Tech, Molina logged 13 starts and 15 total appearances with a 4-2 record and 4.47 ERA with the Razorbacks in his third season of college baseball. He struck out 81 batters, walked 36 and opponents hit with a .193 average against him.

Molina did allow a team-high 10 home runs on the year, but he also logged three double-digit strikeout games, all of which came by March 17. A native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Molina didn't end the year on a high note after giving up four earned runs in 2.2 innings against Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional opener.

Despite the rough ending to the season, Molina still often displayed the traits the led to him being a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection in 2022 and an All-Big 12 second team selection in 2023. His off-speed stuff is his strength and if he can keep improving on throwing strikes, the sky is the limit for Molina.