HawgBeat - Arkansas powers through 14-point first half deficit to advance over Colgate

The Razorbacks had to orchestrate a comeback from a 14-point deficit in the first half versus Colgate but they did that and then some to win their first game in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Arkansas took down the Raiders 85-68 after a 17-0 run helped them go up by three at halftime and a 10-point run with seven to go put them in control and up by 13.

Justin Smith led all scorers with a career-high 29 points and added 13 rebounds on 9-17 shooting and 11-13 from the free throw line. Four more Hogs finished in double digits–JD Notae 14, Moses Moody 12, Jalen Tate 15 and Devo Davis 12. Only one other Hog scored, Desi Sills with 3.

Arkansas shot 44.6% from the field to Colgate's 39.7% but the Raiders were 12-27 from three point land while the Razorbacks were just 5-16.

The Razorbacks will play No. 6 seed Texas Tech after the Red Raiders came back from down 3 at the half versus Utah State. Chris Beard's squad took their round one victory 65-53. The round two game will be on Sunday, time TBD.