Arkansas had its second practice of Cincinnati week on Tuesday in full pads and there were a few interesting things that I was able to spot.

A popular name was running with the wide receivers during fastball and the first team defense featured two new cornerbacks when running against scouts.

The media was let in to view the action for about 20 minutes. The team started with fastball and ran through individual drills for the remainder of the viewing period

Here are takeaways from fastball and a few tidbits from what I was able to see: