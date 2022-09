Arkansas had its first practice of South Carolina week on Monday in shells and shorts.

Two key players were missing from practice and a few players were back on the field as full participants. The Hogs were also working with some new faces on the first team defense.

The media was let in to view the action for about 15 minutes. The team ran through individual drills and started scout team work as the media was walking out.

Here is who was on the field, a few takeaways and tidbits from what I was able to see: