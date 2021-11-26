Arkansas pulls away from Mizzou, wins 3rd trophy of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won its third and final trophy game of the season in emphatic fashion Friday afternoon.

After getting off to a slow start, the No. 25 Razorbacks’ offense put up 24 points after halftime and cruised to a 34-17 win over Missouri inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Not only does the victory snap Arkansas’ five-game losing streak in the series and make it 3 for 3 in trophy games, it gives the Razorbacks their best regular season since 2011. They’ll head to their bowl game with an 8-4 record.

It was a four-point game at the break, but KJ Jefferson - who accounted for 320 yards of offense - led the Razorbacks to three touchdowns and a field goal in a span of four possessions to help them pull away.

The redshirt sophomore completed 15 of 19 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown, plus was the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards on six carries. His primary target was Treylon Burks, who caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score.

Missouri’s only source of offense was running back Tyler Badie, who had 219 yards on 41 carries - tying the most ever by a player against Arkansas.

Getting the ball to start the game, the Tigers actually had a chance to strike first, but Connor Bazelak overthrew Boo Smith, who was running open down the middle of the field, on third down and they were forced to punt.

That was a sign of things to come for Bazelak, who ended up completing just 10 of 26 passes for 65 yards and an interception.

The Razorbacks promptly got into the red zone on a 49-yard run by Jefferson. However, a false start on Dalton Wagner contributed to the drive stalling out and Arkansas had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Cam Little.

Defense took over on the next few possessions. Sandwiched around an Arkansas three-and-out, Missouri got into Arkansas territory twice. On the first trip, penalties doomed the Tigers and forced them to punt. On the other, they were stopped on fourth down.

Following the fourth-down stop, the Razorbacks gave it right back on a fumble by Trelon Smith.

Thanks to back-to-back tackles by Hayden Henry - one for a loss and one for no gain - though, Missouri couldn’t take advantage of the short field and had to kick a field goal. Harrison Mevis’ 46-yarder tied it up at 3-3 early in the second quarter.

After the two teams exchanged punts, Arkansas ended its stretch of three straight unproductive drives with the help of Burks. The star receiver managed to adjust and come down with a tough 43-yard reception to set up the offense in the red zone. Two plays later, Rocket Sanders scored on a 1-yard run.

During the 76-yard drive, Burks caught three passes for 56 yards, with the long catch putting him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season - a milestone only three other Arkansas players have ever reached.

Flags proved costly on Missouri’s final two drives of the half, with a face mask on Badie limiting the Tigers to a 49-yard Mevis field goal that pulled them within 10-6 and a holding penalty preventing them from getting at least a field goal just before halftime.

Both teams went 3-and-out to start the second half, but a screen pass to De’Vion Warren jump started Arkansas’ offense. He took it 55 yards before finally getting drug down at the 6-yard line. Consecutive runs by Smith capped the drive, with a 4-yard touchdown making it 17-6.

The defense forced another 3-and-out and the Razorbacks went for the jugular on their second play, with Jefferson finding Burks in one-on-one coverage and hitting him for a 55-yard touchdown. That made it 24-6, with Arkansas turning its four-point lead into an 18-point lead in less than one and a half minutes of game time.

Missouri got something going on its third drive of the half, but its struggles inside the 30 continued and it had to once again settle for a Mevis field goal. His 41-yard kick pulled the Tigers within 24-9 late in the third quarter.

It seemed like the Razorbacks might have to punt it right back, but Jefferson connected with Ketron Jackson Jr. for a 39-yard gain. They eventually got all the way down to the 5-yard line before having to turn to Little for a 23-yard field goal to make it 27-9 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Any last gasp by the Tigers ended when Montaric Brown intercepted Bazelak on the first play of their next drive. It took Arkansas just four plays to cover 47 yards, with the biggest chunk coming on a 32-yard end-around run by Warren.

Burks ran the option perfectly to cap the drive, pitching the ball at the last second to Sanders, who scored on the 7-yard run to deliver the knock-out blow.

The Tigers’ lone touchdown came in garbage time, with Badie scoring on a 5-yard run with just 1:25 remaining.

Now Arkansas will await its bowl destination, which will likely be announced next Sunday, following conference championship weekend.