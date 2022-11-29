Redshirt senior punter/holder Reid Bauer said he will enter the transfer portal in a tweet Tuesday, marking the first special teams departure of the 2022-23 offseason.

After a season of inconsistency at the punter position, one of the Razorback specialists has announced his intention to take his talents elsewhere.

In parts of five seasons at Arkansas, Bauer logged 179 punts for more than 7,500 yards. He averaged 42 yards per punt in his Razorback career, including a career-best 44.6 in 2022, despite debuting in the sixth game of the year.

Bauer was also the primary holder on field goals for the Hogs, and he won the 2021 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award following last season. He also converted a pair of fake punts with his legs and his arm in the 2021 season, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to TE Blake Kern at Alabama on Nov. 20.

The native of Magnolia, Texas, has one year of eligibility remaining, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without Bauer, the Hogs are expected to turn full-time to freshman Max Fletcher at punter. Fletcher began the season as the starter.

