Before even playing a single regular season game, head coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have sold out Bud Walton Arena for a preseason charity exhibition against No. 3 Purdue on Saturday.

Entering his fifth season in Fayetteville, Musselman has led the Hoop Hogs to three straight Sweet Sixteens, plus a pair of Elite Eight appearances. That postseason success has brought the Arkansas program back to the forefront of college basketball, and it's allowed for opportunities such as the one the team will have when it hosts Purdue.

"I think this game is really good for Coach (Matt) Painter and Purdue, too, because we’re going to have a great crowd," Musselman said Tuesday. "They’re going to draw crowds wherever Purdue goes. They’re going to be sold out probably every game that they go on the road because they’re ranked so high and because of the returning group that he has, and because they have a national Player of the Year candidate that just doesn’t come into opposing buildings often.

"So I think this game is going to be great for them, too, to play an exhibition game in front of a crowd that I think right now we’re at 14,000 seats sold. That’s not counting the 3,000 seats that’ll be held for the student body. That’s going to be really, really good for their team, too, to play in front of a good crowd as well."

Bud Walton Arena has a capacity of 19,200, so there were about 2,200 seats remaining when Musselman said that Tuesday. Since then, he was able to raise plenty of awareness for ticket sales via social media and he announced Friday that the game is officially sold out of tickets.