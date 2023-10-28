FAYETTEVILLE — No. 14 Arkansas and No. 3 Purdue are set to tipoff in a charity exhibiton match on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena in front of a sellout crowd.

Leading the Boilermakers is head coach Matt Painter, who is heading into his 19th season with Purdue this year after leading his team to a 29-6 overall record last season.

Winners of the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Tournament champions, Purdue was awarded the No. 1 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers were defeated in a surprising upset by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson — the second ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Overall, Purdue is 413-198 (209-120 Big Ten) under the direction of Painter. During his tenure, the Boilermakers have reached the tournament 14 times with five Sweet 16's and one Elite Eight.

Returning for Purdue is the reigning consensus National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4, 300-pound center averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 60.7% shooting from the field for the Boilermakers last season.

This will unofficially be the third time the Razorbacks and Boilermakers have met. Purdue won the initial meeting, 57-51, at the 1939 Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. The 9th-ranked Hogs won the second matchup 78-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 1983.

According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Boilermakers by 3.5 points going into Saturday's matchup.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will tip off at 3:00 p.m. CT…