It has been well-documented that Arkansas is set to face off against Purdue in a slobber-knocker of a charity exhibition Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The No. 3 Boilermakers and No. 14 Razorbacks will battle in a streamed matchup that will feel every bit like an official game, aided by Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman encouraging fans for a sellout.

HawgBeat already discussed the Boilermakers in-depth with Travis Miller of Boiler Upload, but now we will be looking at the numbers side of things.