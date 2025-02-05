Diamond Hogs picked to finish 3rd in SEC by coaches

The Arkansas baseball team was picked preseason to finish third in the Southeastern Conference and three players were named preseason All-SEC by the league's coaches on Wednesday.
Sophomore pitcher Gabe Gaeckle was named a preseason First Team All-SEC starting pitcher, along with Texas A&M's Ryan Prager, LSU's Kade Anderson and Tennessee's Liam Doyle. Gaeckle was named a preseason Second Team All-American by D1Baseball and Baseball America named him preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year.
Left-handed pitcher Landon Beidelschies, a transfer from Ohio State, was named a preseason Second Team All-SEC starting pitcher, while junior Christian Foutch was named preseason Second Team All-SEC as a relief pitcher. Beidelschies was also named a preseason First Team All American by Perfect Game as a starting pitcher.
Texas A&M was picked to win the conference with Tennessee checking in just ahead of the Razorbacks. Five different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Texas A&M led the way with 10 votes, while Arkansas received three and Tennessee, LSU and Florida received one. Tennessee was predicted to finish second, followed by Arkansas in third, LSU fourth and Florida fifth.
Twelve schools were represented on the preseason All-SEC first team, and Tennessee and Texas A&M led the way with six selections on the two teams. The Aggies had four first team picks, and Tennessee had three. Below is a full list of the coach's preseason selections...
2025 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Texas A&M (10) – 228
2. Tennessee (1) – 215
3. Arkansas (3) – 214
4. LSU (1) – 204
5. Florida (1) – 183
6. Georgia – 165
7. Vanderbilt – 156
8. Texas – 146
9. Mississippi State – 112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma – 101
12. Auburn – 100
13. Alabama – 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss – 60
16. Missouri – 31
() – First place votes
First Team
C: Ike Irish, Auburn
C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky
1B: Jared Jones, LSU
1B: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State
2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
3B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*
SS: Dean Curley, Tennessee*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
OF: Max Belyeu, Texas*
OF: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
DH/Util: Hayden Schott, Texas A&M
SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
RP: Nate Snead, Tennessee
RP: Alton Davis II, Georgia
RP: Gavin Guidry, LSU
Second Team
C: Rylan Galvan, Texas*
C: Luke Heyman, Florida*
1B: Cooper McMurray, Auburn
2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
2B: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M
2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU*
3B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
3B: Slate Alford, Georgia*
SS: Colby Shelton, Florida
OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
DH/Util: Will Hodo, Alabama
SP: Zane Adams, Alabama
SP: Landon Beidelschies, Arkansas
SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss*
SP: JD Thompson, Vanderbilt*
SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma*
RP: Christian Foutch, Arkansas
RP: Miller Green, Vanderbilt
RP: Robert Hogan, Kentucky
*Ties
