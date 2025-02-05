Advertisement
Published Feb 5, 2025
Diamond Hogs picked to finish 3rd in SEC by coaches
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
The Arkansas baseball team was picked preseason to finish third in the Southeastern Conference and three players were named preseason All-SEC by the league's coaches on Wednesday.

Sophomore pitcher Gabe Gaeckle was named a preseason First Team All-SEC starting pitcher, along with Texas A&M's Ryan Prager, LSU's Kade Anderson and Tennessee's Liam Doyle. Gaeckle was named a preseason Second Team All-American by D1Baseball and Baseball America named him preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Left-handed pitcher Landon Beidelschies, a transfer from Ohio State, was named a preseason Second Team All-SEC starting pitcher, while junior Christian Foutch was named preseason Second Team All-SEC as a relief pitcher. Beidelschies was also named a preseason First Team All American by Perfect Game as a starting pitcher.

Texas A&M was picked to win the conference with Tennessee checking in just ahead of the Razorbacks. Five different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Texas A&M led the way with 10 votes, while Arkansas received three and Tennessee, LSU and Florida received one. Tennessee was predicted to finish second, followed by Arkansas in third, LSU fourth and Florida fifth.

Twelve schools were represented on the preseason All-SEC first team, and Tennessee and Texas A&M led the way with six selections on the two teams. The Aggies had four first team picks, and Tennessee had three. Below is a full list of the coach's preseason selections...

2025 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Texas A&M (10) – 228

2. Tennessee (1) – 215

3. Arkansas (3) – 214

4. LSU (1) – 204

5. Florida (1) – 183

6. Georgia – 165

7. Vanderbilt – 156

8. Texas – 146

9. Mississippi State – 112

10. Kentucky - 102

11. Oklahoma – 101

12. Auburn – 100

13. Alabama – 98

14. South Carolina - 61

15. Ole Miss – 60

16. Missouri – 31

() – First place votes

First Team

C: Ike Irish, Auburn

C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky

1B: Jared Jones, LSU

1B: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*

SS: Dean Curley, Tennessee*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

OF: Max Belyeu, Texas*

OF: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

DH/Util: Hayden Schott, Texas A&M

SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

SP: Kade Anderson, LSU

RP: Nate Snead, Tennessee

RP: Alton Davis II, Georgia

RP: Gavin Guidry, LSU

Second Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas*

C: Luke Heyman, Florida*

1B: Cooper McMurray, Auburn

2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee

2B: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M

2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU*

3B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee

3B: Slate Alford, Georgia*

SS: Colby Shelton, Florida

OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

DH/Util: Will Hodo, Alabama

SP: Zane Adams, Alabama

SP: Landon Beidelschies, Arkansas

SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss*

SP: JD Thompson, Vanderbilt*

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma*

RP: Christian Foutch, Arkansas

RP: Miller Green, Vanderbilt

RP: Robert Hogan, Kentucky

*Ties

