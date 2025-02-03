Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Van Horn's 1st Swatter's Club of 2025

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with fans and media at the first Swatter's Club luncheon of the 2025 season on Monday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Van Horn is entering his 23rd season as the head coach of the Razorbacks and he broke down nearly every player on his roster as preseason workouts continue to roll on. The Head Hog provided plenty more notes on position battles, conversations with other coaches, new rules and much more.

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and staff writer Daniel Fair contributed to this story.