How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Texas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) are back on the road Wednesday night after their thrilling victory over Kentucky to face the Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at the Moody Center.

The Hogs and Horns have met 155 times in program history, but Wednesday's game is the first since the 1990-91 season that both have been conference opponents. Arkansas leads the series all-time, 87-68, but Texas holds a 43-27 advantage in games played in Austin.

Arkansas' and Texas' last regular-season game came in the 2018-19 season-opener for the ESPN Armed Forces Classic in El Paso, Texas, a game the Longhorns won, 73-71. The two did play in a preseason exhibition in Austin before the 2022-23 season, and Texas won that matchup, 90-60.

The Longhorns got off to a sluggish start to Southeastern Conference play this season, as they started 1-4. Since then, however, they've won three of their last four games, with their most recent victory being an 89-58 thrashing of LSU.

Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne met with the media Tuesday and said the Hogs will need to be at their best when they play their old Southwest Conference foe.

"Very dangerous team," Payne said. "They play with a lot of energy. They’ve got two very good scorers. They’ve got a kid that I guess played here last year who is a very good player. With Tre Johnson and the Kaluma kid they create a lot of problems because they’re attacking.

"They rebound the ball well. They’re good in transition. And any time you’re in trouble and the shot clock is running down and they’ve got a guy who scores it the way that Tre Johnson does, it makes it hard."

The former Razorback that Payne mentioned is Tramon Mark, who played for the Razorbacks last season after he transferred from Houston. For the season, Mark is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game for the Longhorns.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...