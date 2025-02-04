Knox's growth 'gratifying' to see for Hoop Hogs

One bright spot in the Arkansas (13-8, 2-6) basketball season has been the play of freshman forward Karter Knox, who has seen his game grow since he stepped on campus. It was slow going for Knox when the season started, but in recent games he has become more of a factor in the Razorbacks' game plan. More than just spotting up as a 3-point shooter, Knox is learning to become an "attack dog." "Probably the biggest factor for Karter is he’s learning," associate head coach Kenny Payne said Tuesday. "He’s learning the importance of being a defender. He’s done a great job in just only getting better from the beginning of the season to now to locking into defensive concepts, to getting rebounds, making passes, things that he’s never done before. He’s embracing that." Coming out of high school, Knox was known as an electric scorer, as he averaged 23.1 points as a senior in the Overtime Elite system. Since he got to campus, he hasn't put up those kind of numbers, but his overall game has grown.

The former McDonald's All-American has become much more active on the boards and, instead of being more of a 3-point shooter, has learned to attack the basket. That aggressiveness was a big help in the Hogs' first Southeastern Conference win of the season over Georgia on Jan. 22. Knox scored 13 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line, and had six rebounds to help Arkansas come back from down double-digits to beat the Bulldogs. ALSO READ: Scouting Report: Arkansas at Texas "From the time that we all have watched him since high school, the one thing that I’ve always said and (John Calipari) has always said is that the kid has to be an attack dog," Payne said. "He’s 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. He’s mobile. He’s strong. He can put the ball on the floor and beat you off the dribble." Becoming that attack dog was one of the big factors for the Razorbacks in their upset of Kentucky on Saturday. He scored 10 points, hit two threes and had a breakaway slam dunk that put the Hogs up 11 points midway through the second half.