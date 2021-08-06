 Arkansas Razorbacks football hosted 2023 wide receiver Asaad Waseem for an unofficial visit
Arkansas pushes to grab dynamic 2023 Florida WR

Asaad Waseem seemed to enjoy his time in Fayetteville and plans to return.
Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Arkansas hosted some high-profile recruits for last weekend's cookout and many came from afar.

Asaad Waseem, a Class of 2023 prospect, was one of the players who made a long trek to Fayetteville. Once he made it home to Florida, HawgBeat caught up with him to discuss his eye-opening visit.

“Arkansas really surprised me because when I thought about Arkansas, I was like 'It’s in the middle of nowhere and nothing really around it,'" Waseem said. "When we got out there, it was big like a college town. The coaching staff is great, man. Everything about it just blew my mind."

Although he's not yet rated by Rivals, Waseem has received quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks entered the mix with an offer on June 2, joining the likes of Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

