Arkansas pushes to grab dynamic 2023 Florida WR

Arkansas hosted some high-profile recruits for last weekend's cookout and many came from afar.

Asaad Waseem, a Class of 2023 prospect, was one of the players who made a long trek to Fayetteville. Once he made it home to Florida, HawgBeat caught up with him to discuss his eye-opening visit.

“Arkansas really surprised me because when I thought about Arkansas, I was like 'It’s in the middle of nowhere and nothing really around it,'" Waseem said. "When we got out there, it was big like a college town. The coaching staff is great, man. Everything about it just blew my mind."

Although he's not yet rated by Rivals, Waseem has received quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks entered the mix with an offer on June 2, joining the likes of Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.