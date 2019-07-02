Selected as one of just 20 quarterbacks from around the nation, Arkansas commit Chandler Morris did exactly what most expected at the Elite11 competition in Dallas over the weekend and through Monday. Despite not finishing ranked in the top 11, Morris displayed his signature crisp passes and his ability to throw on the move.

"It's been a good experience to go up against the best of the best in the country and to go out and compete against the top 20 quarterbacks," Morris told Rivals on Monday. "I think I dropped out of the top 11 but I'm just going to keep being me, and keep doing what I do. It's worked. I'm going to work on keeping my base narrow, I've been getting a little outside and over-striding a bit. I'm just going to go out and play my game."

Elite11 competition transitioned into the Opening Finals where Morris will have more opportunities to compete and throw to some of the best prospects in the nation. On top of the competitions, the quarterbacks got a chance to learn from guys like Trent Dilfer and current Division-I quarterbacks like Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Texas's Sam Ehlinger.

"My biggest takeaway would probably be from Jalen Hurts, he spoke to us our second night here," Morris said. "I took a lot away from him. He's been through it all, been through things no one's ever been through. From being pulled in the national championship game to not starting. The hunger that he has, you can just tell in his voice that he has a lot of passion."