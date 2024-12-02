Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton to enter transfer portal

Arkansas has lost a key piece of its quarterback room, as redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton announced Monday evening his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound Georgia native, Singleton joined the Razorbacks as a four-star prospect out of North Cobb High School. He chose Arkansas over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and others.

This season for the Hogs, Singleton played sparingly but came up clutch in Arkansas' win over No. 4 Tennessee. With starting quarterback Taylen Green injured, Singleton completed 2-of-3 passes, rushed for 15 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on the Razorbacks' final drive.

In total, Singleton completed 21-of-28 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown this season. He did not play as a true freshman in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Singleton graded out with an 80.9 offensive grade, a 69.0 pass grade and a 79.9 run grade.



Singleton is the third Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, as wide receiver Davion Dozier and offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins will look for greener pastures as well when the window opens Dec. 9. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.