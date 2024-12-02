Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton to enter transfer portal

Arkansas has lost a key piece of its quarterback room, as redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton announced Monday evening his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
A 6-foot-1, 225-pound Georgia native, Singleton joined the Razorbacks as a four-star prospect out of North Cobb High School. He chose Arkansas over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and others.
This season for the Hogs, Singleton played sparingly but came up clutch in Arkansas' win over No. 4 Tennessee. With starting quarterback Taylen Green injured, Singleton completed 2-of-3 passes, rushed for 15 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on the Razorbacks' final drive.
In total, Singleton completed 21-of-28 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown this season. He did not play as a true freshman in 2023.
According to Pro Football Focus, Singleton graded out with an 80.9 offensive grade, a 69.0 pass grade and a 79.9 run grade.
Singleton is the third Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, as wide receiver Davion Dozier and offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins will look for greener pastures as well when the window opens Dec. 9. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.
Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.
OUR BEST DEAL OF THE YEAR IS LIVE FOR A LIMITED TIME. GET YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT FOR 75% OFF WITH CODE RIVALS24!
Malachi Singleton Bio:
SEC Freshman of the Week (Oct. 7, 2024)
2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Saw significant action against Ole Miss, rushing eight times for 44 yards and a touchdown while completing 11-14 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown (Nov. 2) … Appeared in the fourth quarter of a win at Mississippi State, rushing once for nine yards (Oct. 26) … Earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after coming off scoring the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard rush to cap a four-play, 59-yard scoring drive against No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Completed 2-3 passing attempts for 31 yards while rushing for 15 yards on four carries in win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Came off the bench for one drive at Auburn, attempting one pass (Sept. 21) … Made first career appearance in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, completed 8 of 10 passes for 120 yards while rushing for a touchdown and six yards on three carries … Scored first collegiate touchdown on a four-yard rush in the fourth quarter of (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season … Had a productive spring under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, ending the spring as the No. 2 quarterback.
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early to participate in spring practice … A consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … No. 242 prospect in Top247 rankings … Rated the No. 31 player in Georgia and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback nationally by Rivals … Played for head coach Shane Queen at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga. … As a junior, completed 166-of-221 passes (75.1%) for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions … Also rushed for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns … As a senior, completed 22-of-43 passes for a touchdown while also rushing for 197 yards and one score before his season was cut short due to an injury … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Carlo and Margaret Singleton … Has three brothers, Christian, Cobe and Marcus, and one sister, Courtlyn … Birthdate: June 2, 2004.