Freshman Arkansas Razorback Mike Woods was arrested Friday night and booked by the Fayetteville PD on Saturday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol and improper turn/U-turn. Woods is a wide receiver and an early enrollee for new Arkansas head coach Chad Morris.

The 18-year-old is from Houston, Texas and saw a lot of reps in his first spring as a Razorback. Woods committed to wide receivers coach Justin Stepp at SMU before following most of the offensive staff to Arkansas.

Click here to see Woods' arrest report from the Washington County records.