Arkansas Razorbacks 2019 Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart
The Arkansas Razorbacks officially report for fall camp on August 1 with practice beginning on August 2. Head coach Chad Morris and the Razorbacks' hand-picked student-athlete representatives helped clear up some questions about personnel and the depth chart.
Take a look at how the depth chart is shaping up heading into fall camp, taking into account performance last season and during the spring, Morris's thoughts on summer workouts and some assumptions on the true freshmen added in 2019:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
1. Ben Hicks
2. Nick Starkel
This is probably close to a 1a and 1b situation, as Morris described it as a quarterback battle he hopes ends sooner rather than later. We list Hicks first because he had the advantage of going through spring ball and knowing the offense from his time at SMU, while Starkel faces a larger learning curve. There will also likely be a competition for third-string quarterback between John Stephen Jones and K.J. Jefferson, but don’t expect the latter to play in more than four games and burn his redshirt unless something catastrophic happens.
