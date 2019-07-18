The Arkansas Razorbacks officially report for fall camp on August 1 with practice beginning on August 2. Head coach Chad Morris and the Razorbacks' hand-picked student-athlete representatives helped clear up some questions about personnel and the depth chart.

Take a look at how the depth chart is shaping up heading into fall camp, taking into account performance last season and during the spring, Morris's thoughts on summer workouts and some assumptions on the true freshmen added in 2019: