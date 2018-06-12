Arkansas has landed a graduate transfer in former Kansas wide receiver Chase Harrell, the Huffman, Texas native announced on Twitter. The 6-4, 228-pound receiver will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will help the Razorbacks at a major position of need.

In 2017, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and two receiving touchdowns. His 221 receiving yards were fifth on the team. Harrell finished his playing career at Kansas with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.

"I was going to wait until I finished my summer classes but I didn't want to wait," Harrell said. "Coach (Chad) Morris and Coach (Justin) Stepp are really down to earth people. They said they're looking for someone to come in and make an impact, and I was sold by that. I'm trying to make an impact. I have a lot to prove."

Harrell visited Arkansas recently before making his decision, getting to spend time around the coaches and players with his mom.

"My visit was great," Harrell said. "It was a nice town and school, and I was surrounded by a lot of good people."

The three-year Kansas grad said he was pursued by schools across the country, some SEC, some ACC, Pac-10 too, but he wanted to be as close to home as possible. The Houston native was looking heavily at the Cougars but they filled a spot at his position early in the off-season.

Harrell runs a 4.47 40-yard dash and he's a big body receiver, a perfect for the 9 spot in Morris's offense.

"I like Coach Morris's offense, we did some of the same concepts at Kansas," Harrell said. "They showed me film of Courtland Sutton and DeAndre Hopkins in the same offense and that's my goal, to go to the NFL, so it was good to see that."