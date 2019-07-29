Better, faster, stronger. These were the goals set upon Arkansas head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll and the Razorbacks this summer. Though we don't know how much better the Hogs will be in 2019, Coach Tru met with the media Monday ahead of Friday's first fall camp practice to discuss how much faster and stronger the Hogs are since 2018.



"Honestly, I feel like we're in a much better spot this year than we were at this time last year," Carroll said. "Physically, mentally, from a team standpoint to guys starting to gel together into a cohesive unit. This time last year I wanted more time to prepare these guys for fall camp and this year, we're pretty happy with what we've been able to accomplish."

Coach Tru came to Arkansas over a year ago with Chad Morris from SMU and he helped facilitate the total rebuild of the Mustangs, including their culture that helped them go from 1-11 to 7-5 in three seasons. Carroll is a former Division-I defensive end, he helped take Oklahoma State to three consecutive bowl games, including the Cotton Bowl, from 2002-2004.

"I'm extremely proud of our entire roster," Carroll said. "They've taken hold of Coach Morris's culture now and it's not just coming from the coaches, it's actually coming from the players. We're seeing the older players take the younger players under their wing and mentor them and mold them into the football players and team Coach Morris wants them to be."