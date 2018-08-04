New Arkansas head coach Chad Morris hasn't even coached a game yet, but if there's one thing fans already know about him, it is his love for motivational mantras. While some are simple and catchy like "hammer down" and "full tilt boogie," the most prominent motto emerging from fall camp is the "day one" attitude.

"We’ve got day one 122 more times," Morris said after the first fall camp practice. "Definitely a long way to go, we know that, but it was great to get back out there with these guys. That’s the type of excitement and energy level we want. We have to treat every day like it’s Christmas morning."

It's a simple, yet powerful mindset and the players are already buying in. Taking a program rebuild and breaking it down into one-day chunks makes the task more manageable, and it makes small wins more significant. If this season is a marathon, Morris is repeating to his staff and his players, "that's one mile 26 times," that's cake right?

"Everybody is excited to get back out there, and you definitely could tell," Morris said. "The most important thing I saw out there was a lot of communication, which tells you there’s been a lot of film study, a lot of hard work they put in this summer."

The Razorbacks, coming off a 4-8 season, are hungry to prove that they're better than the product they showed last year. They're focused on getting one percent better everyday and stacking good days on top of good days so that when September 1 rolls around, fans will see a whole new brand of Arkansas football—with a whole new attitude.