The Razorbacks had every opportunity as the lead changed 11 times against Western Kentucky, but the Hilltoppers hit the shots needed in overtime to take the win 86-79 at home.

Arkansas hadn't trailed at halftime in any of their eight wins to start the season but took a five-point deficit into the locker room Saturday night. Both teams shot in the low 40s and hit three 3-pointers but it was Western Kentucky's ability to get inside that made the difference.

The Hilltoppers exposed the Hogs' lack of size in the paint and two early fouls that benched Reggie Chaney early didn't help. Arkansas gave up 20 points inside in the first half and 46 total (20 more than the Hogs).

Being aggressive to the rim forced Arkansas's short rotation into foul trouble–the Hogs racked up 23 personal fouls. Jimmy Whitt fouled out in overtime while Adrio Bailey and Desi Sills finished with four fouls apiece.

Whitt kept Arkansas in the game with 12 points and seven boards in the first half until Sills and Isaiah Joe really turned it on in the second half. After a 1-4 start, Sills finished with 20 points and three threes. Joe caught fire hitting five threes for 18 total and four rebounds. Whitt notched his 7th career double-double with 17 and 12, and just one turnover.

Arkansas picked up their shooting from 27% from deep to 30% but went 0-4 to end overtime and missed two free throws.

On Arkansas's last true possession of the game, down by four with 27 seconds left, Mason Jones, who went 1-9 on the night but 6-6 from the free throw line, trailed behind the play while putting his shoe back on. He called for the ball from Jalen Harris but he passes it behind an advancing Jones and out of bounds.

Even with star center Charles Bassey leaving the game with a knee injury with four minutes left to play in regulation, double-digit scoring from five Hilltoppers made up for the loss of the big man late.

Arkansas has a week until they welcome Tulsa at home next Saturday and they'll be in full training camp mode to get right.