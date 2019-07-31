Arkansas Razorbacks Hosting Rivals150 4-star PG Rondel Walker
The AAU season is over and the quiet period begins August 1 which means the new Razorback staff can once again host prospects on the Hill. They'll kick things off with a big-time visitor Thursday in Rivals150 4-star point guard Rondel Walker.
Walker holds offers from eleven programs with a few high majors in the mix such as Oklahoma State and Texas A&M but Eric Musselman has yet to extend an offer. Walker said the coaches asked him to come visit, indicating that an offer is not too far away.
