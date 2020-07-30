HawgBeat - Arkansas Razorbacks JD Notae, Baybe Iyiola injured

The University of Arkansas announced Thursday that two Razorback basketball players have sustained both minor and major injuries.

Jacksonville transfer JD Notae injured his left wrist but will be back to practice within two to three weeks. Notae is a redshirt junior who sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA requirements.

Notae's injury doesn't take him out of the running for serious playing time in 2020 and many expect he'll be a very welcome addition to Arkansas's now stacked group of guards. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his sophomore season and was named second-team all-ASUN.

The second injury is more severe; Notae's fellow redshirt junior and transfer teammate Baybe Iyiola tore the ACL in his right leg, which will have him out of practices for five to six months. Iyiola was projected to have limited minutes for the 2020-21 season after sitting a year but those minutes could decrease even more now. He's the third man in HawgBeat's projection at the four at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds.

Iyiola originally played under Arkansas assistant Corey Williams at Stetson, where he was the team's leading scorer, rebounder and blocker.

The Razorbacks will continue practices until the semester starts but will be limited to 10 scholarship players until Notae returns–and until Isaiah Joe makes his decision on the NBA Draft.