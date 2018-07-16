It's not every day you stumble upon a prospect's HUDL film that leads off with a fumble that's nearly returned for a touchdown by the opposing team, but Diboll athlete Herbert Gums' tape shows just that. Gums turns on the jets and chases down the defender more than 50 yards, knocking him out of bounds to save the fumble by his quarterback from turning into six points.

Gums is the Razorbacks' most recent offer recipient and he's a standout for the Diboll Lumberjacks on both sides of the ball. The 2020 athlete plays both running back and outside linebacker and now holds four offers, Arkansas, Tulsa, Houston and SFA, with more to come.