Arkansas Razorbacks Play Round One of NIT Tuesday versus Providence
The Razorbacks' SEC and NCAA tournament dreams ended on Thursday with a loss but they'll have a shot to continue their post-season in the NIT. No.5-seed Arkansas drew no. 4-seed Providence on Sunday night on the ESPNU NIT selection show. The game will be on the road on Tuesday.
The Hogs went 17-14 and 8-10 against SEC teams in 2019 but despite the winning record, an NIT bid has head coach Mike Anderson on the hot seat.
Arkansas last went to the NIT in 2014 where they advanced to the second round, losing to Cal. If Arkansas defeats Providence, they'll take on no. 1-seed Indiana who the Hogs shocked with a 73-72 win. Arkansas has never won or been in an NIT final.
Providence has a win against Texas, a team that beat Arkansas this season and they made it to the second round of the Big East tournament, falling to no. 1-seed Villanova.
The 2019 NIT will feature four rules modifications:
• The 3-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot, 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet, 1.75 inches).
• The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.
• The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.
• Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half for the purpose of determining free throws and one-and-one free throws will be eliminated.
Teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment. Additionally, teams will be awarded two bonus free throws after the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining in each half if that foul occurs before the fifth team foul of the segment. In each overtime period, team fouls will reset, and teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fourth team foul or the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining if that comes before the fourth team foul of the overtime period.
The first three experimental rules also were used during the 2018 NIT.
