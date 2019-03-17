The Razorbacks' SEC and NCAA tournament dreams ended on Thursday with a loss but they'll have a shot to continue their post-season in the NIT. No.5-seed Arkansas drew no. 4-seed Providence on Sunday night on the ESPNU NIT selection show. The game will be on the road on Tuesday.

The Hogs went 17-14 and 8-10 against SEC teams in 2019 but despite the winning record, an NIT bid has head coach Mike Anderson on the hot seat.

Arkansas last went to the NIT in 2014 where they advanced to the second round, losing to Cal. If Arkansas defeats Providence, they'll take on no. 1-seed Indiana who the Hogs shocked with a 73-72 win. Arkansas has never won or been in an NIT final.

Providence has a win against Texas, a team that beat Arkansas this season and they made it to the second round of the Big East tournament, falling to no. 1-seed Villanova.