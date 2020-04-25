The Arkansas Razorbacks saw two players, McTelvin Agim and Kamren Curl, go in the 2020 NFL draft, adding to the SEC's total of 63 draft picks this year. Left on the board after all 255 picks were made, former Razorbacks like linebacker De'Jon Harris, tight end Chase Harrell and more were called to sign undrafted free agent contracts. Check out the latest updates:

A tight end sighting!



-TE Caleb Repp, Utah State

-OL Austin Capps, Arkansas — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) April 26, 2020

Signing with Arkansas as a defensive tackle, Austin Capps eventually made his way over to the offensive line due to their lack of depth in 2018. Capps had the highest PFF grade in pass blocking for Arkansas and the second highest grade for run blocking in 2019.

Devwah Whaley to the Bengals per his stepfather. Good luck to the former Hog running back. — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) April 26, 2020

Part of Arkansas's one-two punch at running back, Devwah Whaley signs an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Whaley had his most productive years as a freshman and sophomore, totaling 602 yards and 559 yards respectively. The Texas native saw his carries go down as Rakeem Boyd's usage went up but Whaley continued to average more than four yards a carry.

Pain ain’t never stop nothing it always kept us rolling. Im ready to get to work with the @Patriots. Y’all haven’t seen nothing yet I promise! Appreciate all my supporters🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/sRqZJY4LtV — De'Jon Harris (@Scoooota8) April 25, 2020

One of the most prolific tacklers in school history, Harris ended his career ranked fifth on the UA all-time list with 371 tackles. That is somewhat surprising considering he was just a 5.6 three-star recruit coming out of John Ehret High in Marrero, La., in the Class of 2016. However, Harris still picked up several big offers - including one from Alabama late in the process, even officially visiting the Crimson Tide just before National Signing Day. He also took official visits to Oregon and Colorado during the season despite being committed to the Razorbacks, and luckily stuck to his pledge. A key player off the bench as a freshman, Harris moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and stayed there the rest of his career. He led Arkansas in tackles each of the last three seasons, becoming just the third UA player to accomplish that feat since 1960. Harris was a second-team All-SEC selection each of those three years.

Chase Harrell Arkansas TE signed with the 49ers — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 25, 2020

Signing to transfer to Arkansas from Kansas in Chad Morris's first season, Chase Harrell started his career at wide receiver. With a lot of talent ahead of him, Harrell only had four receptions in his junior season. Before his senior season, Harrell went to then-tight ends coach Barry Lunney and began working on putting on weight and transitioning to the tight end position. Harrell was Arkansas's blocking leader in the tight ends room, per PFF, but he had four drops in just 13 targets. Harrell worked tight end and defensive end drills in preparation for Pro Day and impressed with his combine numbers.

More #Chargers UDFA Signings:



LB - Asmar Bilal, Notre Dame

DT - TJ Smith, Arkansas

FB/TE - Gabe Nabers, Florida State

TE - Jared Rice, Fresno State — Chargers Brawl (@ChargersBrawl) April 25, 2020