With that in mind, here’s a look at Arkansas’ biggest position battles that must be sorted out over the next month.

Football season is almost upon us. Players report for fall camp in exactly one week, with the first practice the following day.

At SEC Media Days last week, head coach Chad Morris said he’d like to name a starting quarterback sooner rather than later. How quickly that is remains to be seen, but this is a battle that will surely be talked about by fans and the media well into the season - especially if the winner in fall camp begins to struggle.

Although it may not be the sexiest quarterback competition in college football, it is certainly one of the most interesting. Ben Hicks has the advantage of playing under Morris at SMU and going through spring ball, while Nick Starkel has SEC experience and two years of eligibility remaining.

It’s widely believed that whoever wins the job will be better than Ty Storey and Cole Kelley last year. The coaches would probably like to settle on Hicks or Starkel during fall camp to develop some continuity rather than shuffle between the two like last season.