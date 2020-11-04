College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in nearly nine months, an Arkansas player has decided to leave the program and pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Redshirt freshman running back A’Montae Spivey announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday night via a message on Twitter.

“I’m thankful for all of the life lessons and people I have met during my time here at Arkansas!” Spivey wrote. “Thank you coach Pittman and coach Smith for allowing me to be a part of a team that will have a bright future ahead! With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”

A three-star running back coming out of Central High in Phenix City, Ala., Spivey gained just 35 yards on 11 carries during his two seasons with the Razorbacks. He’s played in four games this season, but appeared on offense in just one of them.

The last scholarship player from Arkansas to enter the portal was running back Chase Hayden, who did so in February and eventually landed at East Carolina as a graduate transfer. It’s worth noting, though, that cornerback Jerry Jacobs left the program last week, choosing to opt out and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Spivey’s decision leaves the Razorbacks with only three healthy scholarship running backs - Rakeem Boyd, Trelon Smith and Dominique Johnson - the rest of the season, as Josh Oglesby is believed to be out for the year with an injury.

Smith and Boyd have ran for 251 and 188 yards, respectively, while Johnson - a true freshman - has played just one offensive snap in his career and has yet to touch the ball.