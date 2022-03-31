Arkansas' RB room features 'a lot of weapons'

FAYETTEVILLE — It might be easier to throw darts blindfolded than to project Arkansas’ depth chart at running back for the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks return three contributors in Dominique Johnson, Rocket Sanders and AJ Green, plus added a pair of early enrollees in Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer Jr. That doesn’t even include redshirt freshman Javion Hunt.

The trio of Johnson, Sanders and Green combined for 1,380 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns and — along with quarterback KJ Jefferson — were a major reason Arkansas led all Power Five programs with 227.8 rushing yards per game last year.

“I know our room right now is pretty stacked,” Green said. “We’ve got a lot of people that can go out there and play and run. We’re all just ready for whenever we get our opportunity on game day, no matter where we’re at on the depth chart.”

Sorting out the depth chart right now is slightly easier because Johnson is out for at least the first half of spring ball as he recovers from offseason surgery.