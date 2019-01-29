The Razorbacks are without a doubt at the top of the list for 3-star two-way athlete Janari Dean out of South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. He came to Fayetteville last weekend for Prospect Day and had a great time.

"Coach Traylor and I are getting to know each other pretty good, we talk about every other day, he's funny," Dean said. "Coach Mods (Modleski) that's my guy. I enjoyed the atmosphere on campus and I loved the drive heading up going through the countryside. I'm a country boy so that got me."

Despite feeling comfortable at Arkansas with the coaching staff, he wants to continue exploring his options and taking visits.

"I feel like I have the choice to go where I want, it's fun," Dean said. "I visited Ole Miss, I'm visiting Mississippi State this weekend, visiting Alabama, Tennessee and probably Georgia too."