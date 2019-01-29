Arkansas RB Target Janari Dean Recaps Unofficial, Talks Visit Plans
The Razorbacks are without a doubt at the top of the list for 3-star two-way athlete Janari Dean out of South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. He came to Fayetteville last weekend for Prospect Day and had a great time.
"Coach Traylor and I are getting to know each other pretty good, we talk about every other day, he's funny," Dean said. "Coach Mods (Modleski) that's my guy. I enjoyed the atmosphere on campus and I loved the drive heading up going through the countryside. I'm a country boy so that got me."
Despite feeling comfortable at Arkansas with the coaching staff, he wants to continue exploring his options and taking visits.
"I feel like I have the choice to go where I want, it's fun," Dean said. "I visited Ole Miss, I'm visiting Mississippi State this weekend, visiting Alabama, Tennessee and probably Georgia too."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news