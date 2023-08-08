Even with one of the best-returning duos in college football in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the main focus of attention on the offensive side has been the new transfer wide receivers, especially Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong transferred to Arkansas from Texas A&M-Commerce, a team he led with 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the Lions' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014. After entering the portal, the 6-foot-4 receiver received offers from programs like Missouri, Miami, Wisconsin, Colorado, NC State, Utah and others before ultimately deciding on the Razorbacks.

Through the first five fall camp practices, it's been easy to see why Armstrong was so highly recruited in the transfer portal — but it didn't start out that way. When he first arrived, he had to learn how the game was played at the SEC level. Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton spoke Tuesday on Armstrong and fellow transfer Isaac TeSlaa's transition and progression. "I just think their's happened a bunch quicker because those two guys came in," Guiton said. "Obviously, older guys who've been in college for a while. Then they got a chance to learn the offense. Learn the way a new place practices. I'm pretty sure our speed is a little different. It's crazy you say it, I talked to them both in the middle of spring and told them I could tell they're getting a little comfortable. You're starting to settle in." "Now, when they come back for fall camp after summer workouts and being around the team, now you start to see the leadership in those older guys who have been in college come out. It's been awesome to see that progression and looking forward to seeing how fall camp unfolds with those guys." That progression has played a key role in Armstrong gaining confidence throughout the offseason, which is something that's been apparent through fall camp.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LSiBKZWZmZXJzb24gdG8gQW5kcmV3IEFybXN0cm9uZyBpcyB0dXJu aW5nIGludG8gYSB2ZXJ5IHN0cm9uZyBjb25uZWN0aW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vUDJYek5hRVYzbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1AyWHpO YUVWM248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRlIChAQ2hvYXRlTWFz b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24v c3RhdHVzLzE2ODc1NDgyNTYzNTQ1MzMzNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==