Arkansas receiver Andrew Armstrong a 'savvy player'
Even with one of the best-returning duos in college football in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the main focus of attention on the offensive side has been the new transfer wide receivers, especially Andrew Armstrong.
Armstrong transferred to Arkansas from Texas A&M-Commerce, a team he led with 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the Lions' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014.
After entering the portal, the 6-foot-4 receiver received offers from programs like Missouri, Miami, Wisconsin, Colorado, NC State, Utah and others before ultimately deciding on the Razorbacks.
Through the first five fall camp practices, it's been easy to see why Armstrong was so highly recruited in the transfer portal — but it didn't start out that way. When he first arrived, he had to learn how the game was played at the SEC level.
Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton spoke Tuesday on Armstrong and fellow transfer Isaac TeSlaa's transition and progression.
"I just think their's happened a bunch quicker because those two guys came in," Guiton said. "Obviously, older guys who've been in college for a while. Then they got a chance to learn the offense. Learn the way a new place practices. I'm pretty sure our speed is a little different. It's crazy you say it, I talked to them both in the middle of spring and told them I could tell they're getting a little comfortable. You're starting to settle in."
"Now, when they come back for fall camp after summer workouts and being around the team, now you start to see the leadership in those older guys who have been in college come out. It's been awesome to see that progression and looking forward to seeing how fall camp unfolds with those guys."
That progression has played a key role in Armstrong gaining confidence throughout the offseason, which is something that's been apparent through fall camp.
"I feel like when I got here in the spring I was kind of nervous trying to feel my way out," Armstrong noted. "But now, going through summer and actually building a relationship with all the players on the team, I’m very confident right now with the playbook.
"I make sure I’m in the playbook every day before I go to bed. Just knowing the plays and everything so when I get out on the field I can go 110 mph. That’s my main thing with going from spring to fall camp."
Knowing the ins and outs of the playbook gives a certain freedom to Armstrong, who now allows his talent to take over in practice. That natural ability was described as "savvy" by Guiton.
"I tell Andrew all the time he’s just savvy man," Guiton said. "He’s savvy. He knows how to get open. He knows how to create space. He knows how to create separation. He knows zone coverages, where the hole’s gonna be. He’s just sneaky fast honestly. He’s a long-strider guy, so at times he knows how to be deceptive to where he sets up his speed.
"To be honest with you, Coach Guiton didn’t know he was going to run 22. So seeing that it was like awesome. Like okay, this dude can run, so he’s done some special things. I’m looking forward to the year he’ll have and I’m very, very, very excited about that guy."
Armstrong took what Guiton said as him knowing how to get open and he went on to describe himself as a "reaction player."
"I just react to what’s going on," Armstrong said. "I know how to find the zones. It just clicks in my head when I’m on the field. I don’t think so much."
Armstrong's savviness is a big reason why he's performed well up to his point and why he has the potential to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver going into the 2023 season.
Arkansas has 20 fall camp practices remaining ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.