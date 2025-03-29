How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) can clinch their third straight Southeastern Conference series with a win Saturday against the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC) at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas earned a 9-0 win over Vanderbilt to open the series on Friday evening behind a five RBI performance from former Commodore Cam Kozeal and a quality start from ace Zach Root.

Sophomore right-hander Gabe Gaeckle will get the start Saturday on the mound for the Hogs just one week after he lasted only 1.2 innings in a start against South Carolina. Gaeckle gave up three earned runs on two hits with three walks against the Gamecocks, and he'll be looking to change the narrative of his season so far after he began the year as the Friday night starter.

Vanderbilt will start righty Cody Bowker, a transfer from Georgetown, who gave up three earned runs on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts across 4.2 innings pitched in an 8-5 win over Texas A&M last Saturday.

Arkansas is 36-33 all-time against Vanderbilt, including a 16-15 record in games played in Nashville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 23-26 overall and 9-12 in Nashville against the Commodores.

With a win Saturday, Arkansas would start SEC play with three straight series wins for the seventh time since joining the league in 1992. The Hogs accomplished the feat in 2007, 2009, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

