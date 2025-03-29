How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) can clinch their third straight Southeastern Conference series with a win Saturday against the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC) at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arkansas earned a 9-0 win over Vanderbilt to open the series on Friday evening behind a five RBI performance from former Commodore Cam Kozeal and a quality start from ace Zach Root.
GAME 1 RECAP: No. 2 Arkansas takes series opener at No. 14 Vanderbilt
Sophomore right-hander Gabe Gaeckle will get the start Saturday on the mound for the Hogs just one week after he lasted only 1.2 innings in a start against South Carolina. Gaeckle gave up three earned runs on two hits with three walks against the Gamecocks, and he'll be looking to change the narrative of his season so far after he began the year as the Friday night starter.
Vanderbilt will start righty Cody Bowker, a transfer from Georgetown, who gave up three earned runs on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts across 4.2 innings pitched in an 8-5 win over Texas A&M last Saturday.
WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 9, Vanderbilt 0
Arkansas is 36-33 all-time against Vanderbilt, including a 16-15 record in games played in Nashville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 23-26 overall and 9-12 in Nashville against the Commodores.
With a win Saturday, Arkansas would start SEC play with three straight series wins for the seventh time since joining the league in 1992. The Hogs accomplished the feat in 2007, 2009, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2024.
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Hawkins Field — Nashville, Tennessee
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ / Watch ESPN (Kevin Ingram and Andrew Harris)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-0, 6.57 ERA)
Vanderbilt – RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 2.64 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline
- Arkansas: -135
- Vanderbilt: +105
Run Line
- Arkansas: TBA
- Vanderbilt: TBA
Over/Under
- TBA
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Kuhio Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+100)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+220)
- Gabe Gaeckle OVER 4 2/3 innings pitched and OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+200)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 0.5 RBIs and OVER 0.5 extra base hits (+325)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 0.5 home runs (+525)
--------------
