How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Florida

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-8, 14-6 SEC) are playing for the series win Sunday against the Florida Gators (29-16, 7-13 SEC) at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida opened the three-game set with a win Friday, 6-4, that saw the Diamond Hogs strikeout 16 times with just six hits. The offense responded in Game 2 — a 7-0 win for Arkansas — by notching just six punchouts with five walks.

Starter Gage Wood spun a solid three innings, which included five strikeouts to just one hit allowed. Gabe Gaeckle backed him up with 3.1 innings of one-hit ball, while reliable bullpen arm Aiden Jimenez closed the festivities out with three strikeouts in 2.2 frames.

"Just a really good bounce back win after last night," coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "We were frustrated after (Friday's game) and felt like we kind of let it slip away. Then today, made all the plays, turned a couple double plays, great relay play at the plate, stole a couple bases, put together a great inning in the fifth with a little bit of their help. We took advantage of a couple errors.

"A bobble in the outfield, had a base runner take third base, next pitch (was a) sac fly instead of just an out, we got an RBI. And then Kuhio got a big hit and Iredale got a big two-out double and obviously a pinch-hit two-run homer and we’re up 6-0 and kind of in cruise control there a little bit. So good win."

A crucial Game 3 lies ahead for Arkansas, which is looking to avoid three straight SEC series losses. A victory in the rubber match will give the Hogs their first series win over the Gators in Gainesville since the 2012 season.

Arkansas owns a 39-37 overall record against Florida, including a 14-21 mark in games played in Gainesville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 32-25 overall and 11-15 in Gainesville against the Gators.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.