No. 2 Arkansas takes series opener at No. 14 Vanderbilt

The Razorbacks logged nine total hits in the game, five of which came from the combination of Kozeal and Logan Maxwell, who also homered in the game. Arkansas batters did strikeout 10 times, including five between the brother duo of Kuhio Aloy and Wehiwa Aloy.

Arkansas starting pitcher Zach Root tallied his second straight quality start and looked like a true ace by pitching a career-long 7.2 innings of scoreless ball with just three hits allowed, three walks and seven strikeouts on 100 total pitches.

Arkansas first baseman Cam Kozeal, who transferred from Vanderbilt, doubled his season home run count with two homers in his first game back at Hawkins Field since joining the Razorbacks over the offseason. Kozeal totaled three hits, five runs batted in and two runs scored as the Hogs handed the Commodores their first home loss of the year.

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-3, 6-1 SEC) earned a 9-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC) for a shutout victory to open the weekend series Friday evening at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher JD Thompson began with a dominant 1-2-3 top of the first inning with two strikeouts. Root followed suit by retiring the Commodores in order on just nine pitches.

After Thompson posted another perfect frame with two more punchouts in the top of the second inning, Root allowed the game's first baserunner with a two out walk in the bottom half. The lefty transfer from East Carolina quickly stranded the runner.

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick led the top of the third inning off with his second triple of the season for the first hit of the game. Hogs' second baseman Nolan Souza promptly drove Helfrick in with an RBI groundout to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead. Despite putting two more runners on base before recording another out, the Hogs were unable to add anymore in the frame.

Hogs' right fielder Logan Maxwell drove his seventh home run of the season 389 feet to left field to leadoff the top of the fourth inning. Following a Brent Iredale walk, Arkansas first baseman Cam Kozeal, who transferred from Vanderbilt, hit a 398-foot two run home run to centerfield that made it a 4-0 lead. Thompson was able to get out of the frame without getting in anymore trouble for the Commodores.

After needing just eight pitches in the bottom of the third inning, Root tossed his third perfect frame of the contest in the bottom half of the fourth while also keeping his pitch count at a very manageable 47 by that point.

Thompson worked a much-needed three up, three down top of the fifth inning. Root lost his no-hitter by allowing a one out single in the bottom half of the fifth, but he benefitted from the game's first double play on the very next pitch to keep his roll going.

Kozeal added to the Razorbacks' lead with his second longball of the game to make the score 5-0 with his fourth home run of the season. Root picked up two more strikeouts and faced the minimum again in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Vanderbilt reliever Brennan Seiber worked around a pair of walks in the top of the seventh inning, while Root gave up a one out single and nothing else in the bottom of the seventh inning to keep the Commodores scoreless.

The Hogs got a look at another new arm in righty Hudson Barton in the top of the eighth and he loaded the bases with two outs for Souza, who drew an RBI walk to make the score 6-0 and chase Barton. Right-hander Luke Guth relieved Barton and picked up the third out to leave the bases loaded.

Root returned to the mound in the bottom of the eighth with his pitch count at 81 to start the frame. He gave up a one out double to pinch hitter Rustan Rigdon, picked up a strikeout and then issued back-to-back walks to end his outing. Right-handed reliever Aiden Jimenez relieved Root and left the bases loaded to keep Root's line scoreless.

Hogs' left fielder Charles Davalan extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning. He came around to score courtesy of an RBI double from Kuhio Aloy that made the lead 7-0. Shortly after, Kozeal drove a two-RBI single to right field to add to his big night and make the lead nine runs entering the final half inning.

Veteran righty Dylan Carter came on in the top of the ninth inning for Arkansas and faced one more than the minimum to close things down.

Up next, Arkansas and Vanderbilt Commodores will meet for Game 2 of the series Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.