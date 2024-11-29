Report: Arkansas receiver Davion Dozier to enter transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman Davion Dozier catches a pass pregame Aug. 29 before the 70-0 win over UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Photo by Nick Wenger)

Arkansas redshirt freshman wide receiver Davion Dozier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from the College Transfer Portal page on X. Dozier is a former four-star recruit out of Moody High School in Moody, Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound pass catcher caught one pass — a 14-yard touchdown against Western Carolina — as a freshman in 2023. He has just one catch for 13 yards this season, and that came Aug. 29 in the 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Advertisement

Across his two seasons in Fayetteville, Dozier appeared in just 24 combined snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus. Dozier chose the Razorbacks over schools like South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Maryland and others. He caught 59 passes for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior for Moody High School in 2022. Make sure to stay tuned to The Trough premium message board for the latest transfer portal news regarding the Razorbacks.

Dozier's Arkansas Bio