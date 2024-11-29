Report: Arkansas receiver Davion Dozier to enter transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman wide receiver Davion Dozier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from the College Transfer Portal page on X.
Dozier is a former four-star recruit out of Moody High School in Moody, Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound pass catcher caught one pass — a 14-yard touchdown against Western Carolina — as a freshman in 2023. He has just one catch for 13 yards this season, and that came Aug. 29 in the 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Across his two seasons in Fayetteville, Dozier appeared in just 24 combined snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dozier chose the Razorbacks over schools like South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Maryland and others. He caught 59 passes for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior for Moody High School in 2022.
Dozier's Arkansas Bio
2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Tallied one reception, courtesy of a 13-yard pass from Malachi Singleton during the third quarter of a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season, playing in three games … Caught one pass for 14 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut vs. Western Carolina (Sept. 2).
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to Rivals and On3 … Rated the No. 22 player in Alabama and the No. 43 wide receiver in the country by Rivals … Played for head coach Jake Ganus at Moody High School in Moody, Ala. … As a junior, caught 51 passes for 833 yards (16.3 ypc) and 12 touchdowns … Also returned five kicks for 113 yards (22.6 avg) … As a senior, posted 59 receptions for 1,325 yards (22.5 ypc) and 19 touchdowns … Had one kickoff return for 65 yards … Selected to play in the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic … Son of Jettie Dozier … Has two sisters, Anyrie Smith and Mariah Smith … Birthdate: March 3, 2005 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.