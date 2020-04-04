College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

We saw not a single throw from new Arkansas grad transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks or freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson before COVID-19 concerns shut down spring football across the nation, but they've still built up some connection with the receivers in the past couple months.

Soon-to-be junior receiver Mike Woods went into detail on Franks who enrolled at Arkansas on the deadline for spring classes.

"As far as throwing routes with him, he’s got good zip on the ball," Woods said of the former Gator, Franks. "He can throw it deep. He’s accurate. I think he’s going to be real good for us. As far as running the ball, I think he’ll be able to do that. I enjoy catching routes with him and stuff like that."

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said that Franks would've been almost fully recovered from his ankle surgery last season and would've gone through spring football as usual. The senior didn't obviously get to solidify himself as the starter this spring with his play but he made an impression on Woods as a leader.

"I think he came in and did a good job," Woods said. "Guys respect him. He’s loud, he’s going to let guys know what’s up when he needs to let them know. I think he’ll be real good for us and I’m excited."

Still waiting to breakout and take control of the team is redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson. The Mississippi native took 90 snaps in three games last season before getting knocked out with a shoulder injury.

"I think he’s been looking good," Woods said on Jefferson's progress. "He’s got real zip on the ball. He throws that thing. I think he’s been looking real good coming off his shoulder injury. He’s been working with the trainers every day. He’s getting that flexibility back. As we know, he’s a big guy. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, so he’s looking really good, as well."

Jefferson, who was already large last season, gained 12 pounds between the beginning of last season and the post-conditioning weigh-in. He's now 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, one pound heavier than the SEC's heaviest projected starter Florida's Kyle Trask.

Despite no spring football, it appears Arkansas's quarterback situation, and offense, will be more clear heading into the fall. Now, we just have to wait and see if there's going to be a season at all.