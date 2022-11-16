Arkansas redshirt senior Warren Thompson is no longer with the team, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

"He quit the team," Pittman said.

Pittman mentioned during Arkansas' bye week that Thompson did not play during the first half of the BYU game on Oct. 15 due to an internal issue.

"We just had an internal, we had an issue there," Pittman said on Oct. 19. "That was just a discipline deal for a half, and he is ready to go now. I thought he handled that situation great. He was excited on the sideline and all that, and then went in there."

Thompson had 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns this season. After beginning the year in the starting lineup, Thompson's play time has dropped during the second half of the season as sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. has emerged as a starter.

Pittman said that redshirt freshman receiver Jaedon Wilson will fill in as another receiver option in the absence of Thompson.

Last season, Thompson caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two scores, which was the most in each category of the returning pass catchers.