"I'm used to people not saying my last name right so it doesn't really affect me," Sategna said. "But you know, I wish my overall was a little bit better."

Coming in at a 77 overall with an electric speed rating (95 in the game), Sategna is the Razorbacks' third-best wideout behind Andrew Armstrong (85 overall) and TeSlaa (79 overall) following a 15-catch, 129-yard 2023 campaign. The redshirt sophomore's biggest gripe isn't his stats, but his name pronunciation.

College football fans rejoiced following the release of EA's College Football 25 on July 19, but Arkansas wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, Isaac TeSlaa and Jaedon Wilson had mixed emotions when asked about the video game Tuesday.

After catching 15 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns last season, Wilson is slotted as a 75 overall in College Football 25, fifth-best in the unit. The 6-foot-3, 178-pound Texas native seemed more positive about the game than his teammates.

"I love the game," Wilson said. "It's just a game at the end of the day, but you know, I would just say I love it."

Arkansas' slowest wide receiver in the game is TeSlaa, who rocks an 86 rating in the department. The now fifth-year senior made 34 catches for 351 yards and two scores last season, and didn't sound too enthusiastic about his digital self.

"I haven't even touched the game yet," TeSlaa said. "But I mean, I've seen my overall and stuff. Apparently I'm the slowest receiver. I don't know if that's true, but they seem to think I am, so."

As a team, the Razorbacks sport an 85 overall with an 82 offensive and defensive rating. Even with the game's popularity, wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said he "can't say whether it makes you a better football player or not."

Arkansas will continue with Day 7 of fall camp Wednesday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.