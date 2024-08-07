PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arkansas receivers react to College Football 25 ratings

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05SMnNEX1M1WHl3P3NpPWRKVkI5amtmZ3VhQTluWnU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

College football fans rejoiced following the release of EA's College Football 25 on July 19, but Arkansas wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, Isaac TeSlaa and Jaedon Wilson had mixed emotions when asked about the video game Tuesday.

Coming in at a 77 overall with an electric speed rating (95 in the game), Sategna is the Razorbacks' third-best wideout behind Andrew Armstrong (85 overall) and TeSlaa (79 overall) following a 15-catch, 129-yard 2023 campaign. The redshirt sophomore's biggest gripe isn't his stats, but his name pronunciation.

"I'm used to people not saying my last name right so it doesn't really affect me," Sategna said. "But you know, I wish my overall was a little bit better."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After catching 15 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns last season, Wilson is slotted as a 75 overall in College Football 25, fifth-best in the unit. The 6-foot-3, 178-pound Texas native seemed more positive about the game than his teammates.

"I love the game," Wilson said. "It's just a game at the end of the day, but you know, I would just say I love it."

Arkansas' slowest wide receiver in the game is TeSlaa, who rocks an 86 rating in the department. The now fifth-year senior made 34 catches for 351 yards and two scores last season, and didn't sound too enthusiastic about his digital self.

"I haven't even touched the game yet," TeSlaa said. "But I mean, I've seen my overall and stuff. Apparently I'm the slowest receiver. I don't know if that's true, but they seem to think I am, so."

As a team, the Razorbacks sport an 85 overall with an 82 offensive and defensive rating. Even with the game's popularity, wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said he "can't say whether it makes you a better football player or not."

Arkansas will continue with Day 7 of fall camp Wednesday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy1yZWNlaXZlcnMtcmVhY3QtdG8tY29sbGVnZS1m b290YmFsbC0yNS1yYXRpbmdzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLXJlY2VpdmVycy1yZWFjdC10by1jb2xsZWdlLWZv b3RiYWxsLTI1LXJhdGluZ3MmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=