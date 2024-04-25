Ranked as the No. 10 player in the 2024 class according to Rivals, Fland scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three assists in 22:02 minutes during the McDonald's All-American game on April 2.

Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari has picked up his second commitment for the 2024 high school recruiting class, as five-star guard Boogie Fland made his pledge to the Razorbacks according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Rivals' Rob Cassidy wrote that Fland could be "the highest up-side guard in the 2024 class."

"Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance," Cassidy said. "That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. His handle has improved over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front.

"Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season."

As things currently stand, Arkansas sits with three scholarship players on its projected roster.