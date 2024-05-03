The Arkansas Razorbacks have used one of their remaining six scholarship spots on a junior college transfer, as Hutchinson Community College running back Tyrell Reed announced his commitment to the Hogs on Friday.
A 5-foot-9, 205-pound bowling ball, Reed carried the ball 132 times for 833 yards (6.31 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns as a freshman for the Blue Dragons last season. The Topeka, Kansas, native averaged 75.7 yards per game with a season-high 171 yards against Ellsworth C.C. on Sept. 2.
Reed had three multi-touchdown games with his most coming against Dodge City C.C. on Oct. 7 (four touchdowns).
According to Reed's X bio, he runs a 4.48 laser 40-yard dash and a 10.47 in the 100 meter. He'll look to serve as a quality depth piece for an Arkansas team that has already lost two running backs in the transfer portal this offseason in Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave.
Since entering the transfer portal, Reed has received offers from programs like Austin Peay, Kansas, UMass, Akron, Temple, UTEP, East Carolina and Wyoming.
Following Reed's commitment, the Razorbacks now sit with 80 scholarship players on their projected roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.
