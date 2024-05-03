The Arkansas Razorbacks have used one of their remaining six scholarship spots on a junior college transfer, as Hutchinson Community College running back Tyrell Reed announced his commitment to the Hogs on Friday.

A 5-foot-9, 205-pound bowling ball, Reed carried the ball 132 times for 833 yards (6.31 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns as a freshman for the Blue Dragons last season. The Topeka, Kansas, native averaged 75.7 yards per game with a season-high 171 yards against Ellsworth C.C. on Sept. 2.

Reed had three multi-touchdown games with his most coming against Dodge City C.C. on Oct. 7 (four touchdowns).